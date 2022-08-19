Everything we know about Quaxly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Water-starter

Quaxly, the Duckling Pokemon, is the Gen 9 Water-type starter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet continues the tradition of offering players one of three brand new Pokemon to choose as their starter each one falling within three typings: Water, Fire, and Grass.

Quaxly, Gen 9’s Water starter, is a dapper young duckling with teal feet and swooshing blue hair that resembles a cap. Despite being a water type, Quaxly’s body stays glossy and dry thanks to a gel secreted by its feather that repels water and grime.

Don’t be fooled by his skinny legs. Quaxly’s webbed feet are strong enough to swim without difficulty even in bodies of water with strong currents. And in battle, its powerful kicks are able to deal swift repeated blows.

Type of Pokemon

There are three new starter Pokemon to choose from. Which one is best to choose will depend on the type you prefer.

Quaxly is a water-type Pokemon.

How to evolve Quaxly: Level

Just like every other Water-type starter Pokemon throughout the franchise, Quaxly can evolve after reaching a certain level. It has three stages of evolution.

While the game has not yet been released, based on previous game data, Quaxly will need to reach between levels 14-18 before it triggers its first evolution.

Quaxly final evolution level

The final form is still yet to be revealed, though it is expected to evolve into it between levels 30-36.

We will update this article with more information as time goes by.

Then, you can decide whether or not you want Quaxly by your side, battling through the new Gym leaders on the path to becoming a champion.