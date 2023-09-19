Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players love DLC’s battles for one major reason

The Teal Mask includes some of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s most challenging battles thanks to one simple addition: giving trainers items.

The first half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC adds a variety of new content to the game, from new and returning Pokemon to additional lore and story content.

While The Teal Mask may not make significant changes or improvements to the issues that have made Scarlet and Violet so controversial, there is a lot here for fans to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

Among the strong points of the DLC are the game’s trainer battles, particularly for those who have completed Scarlet and Violet’s three storylines. Players have noted fights against the final boss and other NPCs are generally more challenging than those in the base game – and for one major reason.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

The Teal Mask DLC’s trainers use Pokemon with held items

What makes The Teal Mask’s trainer battles so much more interesting is the fact that trainers in Kitakami actually bring Pokemon that are holding items into battle. This is a far cry from Paldea, where even the Elite Four and Champion don’t use held items.

Article continues after ad

During some battles, Carmine and Kieran will use Pokemon with items that help compensate for their weaknesses or give them a better chance of retaliating against a strong opponent. For example, Carmine’s Sinistcha holds an Occa Berry, which halves the damage dealt by a super-effective Fire-type move once.

The final boss of the DLC uses a full team of six where each Pokemon is holding an item. This includes a Shiftry with a Focus Sash, which prevents the holder from being taken down in one hit, and a Dipplin with Leftovers, which restore some health each turn.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s also the side mission of defeating the Kitakami Ogre Clan, which players have called the “toughest guys in the DLC.”

This group of eight trainers scattered across Kitakami boast teams that are level 70+ and strong builds. Many of their Pokemon also have held items, making them even harder to take down if you’re not prepared.

All in all, fans are interpreting The Teal Mask’s bosses and the Kitakami Ogre Clan as good signs for the upcoming Indigo Disk. As one fan noted, Blueberry Academy is said to be a battle-focused institution.

Article continues after ad

With the second half of the DLC heading to that school and The Teal Mask teasing a confrontation with one of its students, there’s a good chance the next battles players face will be just as, if not more, challenging than what they encountered in Kitakami.

Article continues after ad

If you enjoyed this, check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.