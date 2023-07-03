Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players hope fan favorite postgame feature returns in DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are looking ahead to the upcoming DLC and hoping that it brings back one of two fan-favorite postgame features, the Battle Tower or Battle Frontier.

Some Pokemon games are known for their excellent postgame experience. This is especially true of some older entries with Pokemon Emerald and Platinum’s postgame being held in high regard by the community.

A big reason for this is the Battle Frontier, a postgame activity in those installments where trainers overcame several facilities all with their own unique battling rules and restrictions. Equally, the Battle Tower was also popular offering a place where you could fight trainers with competitive teams.

However, neither of these features is present in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and fans are praying they return in the upcoming DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans want Battle Frontier back

One passionate Scarlet & Violet fan posted about what they would like to see most in the DLC. Above all else, they hoped for the return of either the Battle Frontier or Battle Tower.

The hopeful post reads: “I love the Battle Tower / Frontier. I think it’s a great feature that challenges my team building ability. Plus, it’s hard to get challenging battles in-game once your Pokemon level up over the cap of the School Tournament in S/V.”

OP continues: “I really enjoyed the Battle Tower in Sw/Sh and I miss it. I don’t want to get my hopes up cause [Game Freak] lets me down so often, but what are the chances we get a Battle Tower / Frontier in S/V DLC?”

Reminiscing on the Battle Frontier’s Battle Factory one fan responded: “One of my favorite things in Emerald and Platinum were the random battles where you could rent Pokémon. As a kid, it was fun trying other ‘mons that I didn’t have already trained.”

A different trainer was equally excited about the Battle Tower: “I’m hoping. especially now that a bunch of legendaries are in competitive. sometimes I wanna test out a team or do some chill double battles not against other people.”

As for the odds of a Battle Frontier return, most fans weren’t convinced. One such player described OP’s hopes of the Battle Frontier showing up as being “unreasonably high,” while another thought its addition would be “Exceptionally unlikely.”

The first of the two DLC packs for Scarlet & Violet, The Teal Mask, is scheduled to release sometime in Fall 2023. It will be followed by a second DLC titled The Indigo Disk in Winter 2023.