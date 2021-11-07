Is the Battle Frontier in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

Since the reveal of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, one burning question has been on many veteran fans’ minds: is the Battle Frontier in the Sinnoh remakes?

In the original 2006 Nintendo DS games, players could take on the Battle Tower after defeating the Elite Four and becoming the Champion. It was an area dedicated solely to fights and offered many different challenges.

The Battle Tower was changed to the Battle Frontier in Platinum, which was a better version with more features and options. But which one, if any, is in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

Battle Frontier in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Since the announcement that Gen IV was being re-made, fans of the original Sinnoh games have wondered whether it will have the Battle Frontier or not. Studio ILCA has stated that the remakes will be “faithful” but some Platinum features, such as the Pokedex and certain NPCs, have been confirmed, leading the question to only grow further.

It appears as though the games may not have it, though. On November 4, the official Nintendo Japan YouTube channel uploaded a new trailer for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, with one part of it showing an overview of the region’s map.

On it, the Battle Tower can be seen, as well as the Battle Park that the Battle Frontier replaced. This seems like solid confirmation that the Platinum version will not be in the Gen 4 remakes.

(Timestamp 0:49 in video below)

That said, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have been known to keep certain features hidden until release in the past, so who knows? But for now, don’t get your hopes up too high to avoid disappointment.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will release on November 19, 2021, and it is presumed reviews will be out a few days before then, so the burning question on many fans’ minds will no doubt be answered soon enough.