Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player uses Magikarp to destroy 7-star Hisuian Decidueye

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer has once again taken down another 7-star Raid target in one hit using Magikarp with an impressive strategy.

For Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who want a tough challenge, the monthly 7-star Tera Raid battles are some of the toughest fights in the game.

Trainers must coordinate with a team of three other trainers to take on an incredibly strong Pokemon with boosted stats, an expanded move pool, and the ability to clear away debuffs.

However, that has stopped one trainer from formulating a plan to take down the most recent 7-star Tera Raid — Hisuian Decidueye — in just one hit using a Magikarp.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer OHKOs 7-star Hisuian Decidueye with Magikarp

The trainer, going by the username Nommable123 on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, shared their impressive victory through a short clip.

As Magikarp’s Attack stat is less than optimal, to say the least, it took quite a bit of strategy and planning to pull this OHKO off. Thankfully, the trainer had three other teammates to help make it possible.

Breaking down the strategy in the comments, the OP said the team consisted of two Toxtricity with the moves Charm, Swagger, and Screech. One Toxtricity held a Zoom Lens and the other a Wide Lens.

The third member was a Medicham holding a Persim Berry with the moves Helping Hand, Skill Swap, and Fling. Finally, the attacking Magikarp held a Choice Band with the move Flail.

To start the battle, both Toxtricity used Charm to lower Hisuian Decidueye’s damage output. Next, the Magikarp trainer used Defense Cheer to enter low HP after Leaf Blade.

Next, the Medicham used Helping Hand on Magikarp. Once Decidueye cleared its status and used Bulk Up, the Toxtricity holding the Zoom Lens used Swagger on Magikarp then Screech on Decidueye twice.

Then, the Wide Lens Toxtricity used Swagger on Magikarp twice to further raise its Attack, then used Screech on Decidueye.

Depending on how much damage Leaf Blade deals to Magikarp, Medicham uses Skill Swap, Attack Cheer, and then Fling’s it’s Persim Berry at Magikarp to cure it’s confusion. With that Magikarp uses Flail to knock out Hisuian Decidueye in one hit.

Fans who want to try out their own strategies for taking on 7-Star Hisuian Decidueye have until October 15, 2023, before it can no longer be challenged.