Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player explains how to get “useless” typeless Smeargle

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player has found a way to give Smeargle a completely typeless move – even if it’s really not worth the effort.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s The Indigo Disk DLC brings Smeargle back to the main series games.

This, of course, means the return of its exclusive move Sketch, which allows the Painter Pokemon to learn almost any move in the game. Smeargle’s unique ability allows for some otherwise impossible combinations of moves that can have some interesting effects on game mechanics.

One player has even found a way to make Smeargle deal completely typeless damage.

Smeargle’s exclusive Sketch move allows it to become ???-type

Reddit user WhiteFox1992 shared how to make Smeargle typeless, calling it a “Pointless fact of the day.”

For context, the poster refer to typelessness as “???-type” in reference to a type of sorts used for the move Curse in Generations 2 through 4.

By using Sketch to learn Conversion, Double Shock and Revelation Dance, Smeargle can become Electric-type, then lose its typing altogether. After that, the move Revelation Dance (which deals damage based on the user’s primary type) will be typeless.

Proving that it is not Normal-type but instead completely typeless, the poster says, “it does neutral damage to Rock, Steel, and Ghost, and doesn’t trigger the Normal Gem.”

Given that the moves in question are all exclusive to certain Pokemon or evolutionary lines, Smeargle is the only one who could learn all three.

While this is theoretically an interesting strategy, bypassing type completely to deal neutral damage to any Pokemon, the poster points out one huge catch: Smeargle’s terrible stats.

Revelation Dance is a Special move, and given that Smeargle’s base Special Attack is just 20, it’s not going to be able to do much damage even with a 90 power move that presumably has a same type attack bonus.

Though it’s not really a viable strategy, it’s still an interesting usage of Smeargle’s special abilities that some players may want to try out for themselves.

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.