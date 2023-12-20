Pokemon reveals new Paldean Fates cards and fans are fearing for their wallets

The Pokemon TCG Twitter has posted an exclusive look at cards from the upcoming special set, Paldean Fates and fans are already budgeting for it.

The upcoming Pokemon TCG set, is due to launch in the West on January 26, 2024, and fans have been pretty excited since the news of its arrival dropped. Paldean Fates is a special set that will feature shiny versions of popular cards released in 2023, as well as cards with a beautiful new ‘raised foil effect’.

Paldean Fates will be incredibly similar to the Japanese version of the set, Shiny Treasures ex. Similarly, Paldean Fates will include gorgeous shiny Pokemon like the blue Mew along with the Ultra Rare Western shiny mew, shiny Ultra Rares Raichu, Squakabilly ex and Pidgeot ex, and a Shiny Charcadet also debuted.

Pokemon TCG gave fans a first look at Scarlet & Violet: Paldean Fates

Sharing a sneak peek of the upcoming cards, Pokemon TCG revealed some of the beautiful designs and boxes players can expect to see soon – and it’s safe to say fans went wild.

“I’m buying 10 booster boxes straight away… My wallet is crying,” said one fan, already anticipating the fallout from Paldean Fates, a possible month of instant ramen.

Some fans were also happy to see a “Clodsire cameo” in plush form.

These look magnificent and so shiny! I can’t wait to get them all!” said one fan.

Others were not so happy. “Please slow down with releasing so much, my goodness.” With Pokemon releasing six sets, not including promos in 2023, it is becoming difficult to collect all the cards in a set just by pulling cards.

One X user asked, “God packs in English?”, referring to so-called “God packs” that have indeed been confirmed in Paldean Fates. The packs contain 10 super rare cards, and your chances of opening one of these is roughly 1 in 250. Specific pull rates for Paldean Fates have yet to be confirmed.

A lot of these shiny versions of the standard cards are legal in standard competitive play. These shinies will be a fabulous opportunity for players who already favor secret and hyper-rare gold Pokemon cards to add even more sparkle to their decks.

If this sneak peak is anything to go by, the Paldean Fates set will be a pretty popular release in 2024 and could quickly dominate the popular TCG.