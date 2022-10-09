Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker leaves fans begging for Mega Evolution

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Leaker Riddler Khu has posted a set of clues for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that include images from several past games. It has left fans begging in the comments for a confirmation that Mega Evolution could come to Paldea.

The release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is just around the corner, and fans are becoming antsier to get new information about the Gen 9 games.

It has become common for big leaks to begin dropping close to new Pokemon game releases. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet haven’t escaped this, with the potential Pokedex for the region being revealed in a recent social media post.

However, the rumors currently circulating are based around new clues provided by Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu. The Twitter user is known for sharing bizarre clues fans can then piece together about upcoming Pokemon games. While some of the potential leaks revealed from the information are minor or already understood by players, others can by much bigger.

Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu shares Mega Evolution image

In a new Twitter post shared by Riddler Khu, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans can see four separate images. one is the Mega Evolution emblem from Gen 6, the next is an Ultra Beast from Gen 7. These are followed by Gigantamaxed Eternatus from Gen 8, and then an image that is presumably from Gen 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans in the comments immediately jumped at the inclusion of the Mega Evolution hint, replying with hopes it could be indicating the return of the well-loved mechanic. TMYLnchill says “Khu don’t play are Megas actually returning or is this unrelated” while KingDeadNine adds, “NO F***G WAY NO SHOT, PLEASE DONT PLAY WITH MY HEART ARE MEGAS ACTUALLY COMING BACK??”

Unfortunately, it isn’t likely Mega Evolution will be returning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The hint seems to imply that a Legendary in the new games will use the Tera ability that will be the next franchise gimmick.

Despite this, there are plenty of fans who would love to see Mega Evolution return in the Paldea region. While it is possible it may be brought back in future DLC, there hasn’t been any information or hints from Game Freak or Nintendo pointing to it being a feature for the games at this time.