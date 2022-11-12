Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak reveals Shiny Pokemon can’t be knocked out by Let’s Go feature

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Leaked footage of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has put fans at ease after it revealed Shiny Pokemon can’t be knocked out when using the new Let’s Go feature.

Following media previews on October 21, Shiny Pokemon hunters were left terrified after seeing the new Let’s Go mechanic in action. This feature allows players to let their Pokemon out of their Pokeballs to freely battle wild Pokemon autonomously.

Immediately, Pokemon fans began to question how this would affect Shiny Pokemon. With no details from Game Freak or reviewers, they assumed the worst – theorizing that Pokemon in Let’s Go mode would knock out wild Shinies without hesitation.

However, leaked footage of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet disproves this fear and reveals Pokemon have quite a bit of restraint when it comes to wild Shinies.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shinies can’t die to Let’s Go mechanic

The leaked footage was posted to Twitter by a user letsgoshiny. It shows the player sending the third-stage evolution of Sprigatito out in Let’s Go mode to attack a pack of Shiny Pokemon. However, the big green cat refused to attack the Shiny Pokemon no matter how many times the trainer commanded it to.

The post was captioned, “Let’s go feature is not allowing to fight shinies. (tested with cheat codes)”

Players rejoiced that Game Freak had the foresight to implement this kind of restriction, and it will come in handy when hunting for Pokemon who have a barely noticeable Shiny form like Diglett or Tadbulb.

That being said, players have a bigger issue with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Shiny Pokemon. According to leaked information, the game does not alert the player when a Shiny has spawned, unlike Pokemon Legends Arceus. Instead, players will have to rely on their vision to spot Shinies or will have to resort to knocking out every Pokemon they see in Let’s Go mode.