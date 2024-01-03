Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans slam “missed opportunity” in The Indigo Disk DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players lament the absence of an old feature from the mainline games, which wasn’t included in The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokemon fans have been crying out for character customization since day one, yet Game Freak has been inconsistent in its approach, with even the most basic options (outside of selecting gender) not being introduced until Pokemon X & Y.

The games have been far more open to base customization, starting with the ability to add decorations to your room in Pokemon Gold & Silver. This concept evolved into Pokemon’s Secret Bases, where players could design a hideout that others could visit.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been criticized for their lack of customization options in the past, but the DLC was a chance for the game to make up for this issue. The DLC has come and gone, and it’s missing a feature that players really want.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans wanted dorm decoration added in The Indigo Disk DLC

A user on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reddit page has criticized the lack of dorm customization in the game, as it’s set in an academy, yet the player doesn’t get the chance to decorate their room. Other users quickly flooded in to share their ideas that could have been implemented, but weren’t.

“I was disappointed when we couldn’t decorate. I at least was hoping we could pin up the photos from the gym leader battles,” one user wrote, while another said, “Yeah the dorms are just painfully default, like at least throw in a plush of the starter that the player chooses.”

“I think the 3 storylines should’ve resulted in trophies,” one user suggested, “The photos we took framed on the walls, the flags of each Star Squad hanging somewhere, cases containing the badges, an actual trophy, like Nemona has, for beating the League, milestones of our progress, instead of an empty room.”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet strongly focus on co-op multiplayer, so it would have made sense to give players a Secret Base mechanic in their dorm room. This would give them a place to hang out outside of the overworld.

It’s understandable why Pokemon Scarlet & Violet couldn’t include this at launch, considering the overall state of the game, but the DLC could have added it in one of the new areas. There’s no dorm customization in the game, and there’s unlikely to be any Gen 9 DLC where it could be included.