Pokemon Legends Z-A needs to finally include these animals

There are heaps of real-world inspirations in the Pokedex but Pokemon fans are convinced that some key players have still been left out. Will they be added in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

The Pokedex takes inspiration from a wide variety of places, ranging from real-world animals to popular myths and legends. It’s easy to assume that there’s been a Pokemon made for every real animal at this point – but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Pokemon players took to r/pokemon on Reddit to debate which animals are long overdue an appearance in the Pokedex, and a few surprising picks stood out as the most popular.

Originally appearing in a Reddit post, Pokemon fan BlazeFireBird asked the Subreddit which animals, mythical creatures, Yokai, and Kaiju were underrepresented in Pokemon, bringing up platypuses as their own example.

A surprising pick that stood out was the hummingbird. Plenty of people suggested these tiny birds, with one person joking that there should be, “A three-stage evolution, and each step they get smaller” and another noting how funny it would be for a 2 inch Pokemon to just demolish the competition.

One commenter mentioned alpacas and llamas, making sure to clarify that they didn’t include Arceus in this. This kickstarted a debate on what sort of creature the Pokemon God is actually meant to be, with one confused reader asking, “Who tf is counting Arceus as an alpaca?”

Some fans in this thread even took the time to discuss theories for the next generation, with one bringing up microscopic ‘mons and suggesting, “Maybe the next professor will have the genius idea to use a microscope and the next-gen gimmick could be becoming smol.”

It’ll be intriguing to see whether Generation 10 brings in any new animals or reference points for the Pokedex – and whether we get any new ‘mons in Pokemon Legends Z-A, too. The new game is already getting fans hyped, especially with the potential for new Mega Evolutions.