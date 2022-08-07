Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan labels every POI on map of Paldea

With the map of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region revealed, one player has taken the time to label every interesting location before the game’s release.

On Wednesday, August 3, The Pokemon Company released the third trailer for the upcoming generation 9 titles. During the 19-minute presentation, fans were introduced to the Paldea region which is the open world players will explore in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

In addition to lore and details regarding the region’s legendaries and Terastal crystals, players were also given a first look at the game’s map.

The highly detailed map showed various locations players will visit on their journey, but the eyeful of information may be a bit overwhelming for some players. Luckily, one fan took the time to label every POI on the map so fellow trainers know where to go when Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are released.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet map labeled

Reddit user CrypticKing27 posted a high-res image of the Paldea map to the r/PokemonScarletViolet subreddit. They captioned the photo “I spent a few hours labeling everything I could see on the Paldea map.”

The map was marked with eight different labels each signifying a different structure. These markings included Pokemon Centers, Gyms, Mysterious towers, and more.

Players have been actively theorizing what each area of the map could be, and thanks to this high-quality and thoroughly labeled map, players can easily pinpoint different locations.

Of course, there are plenty about the map we won’t know until Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrive in November.