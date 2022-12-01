Pokemon Scarlet & Violet December 1 patch notes: Performance fixes, Ranked Season 1

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has released its Version 1.1.0 update on December 1, which targets performance, general bug fixes, and the beginning of the first ranked season. Here’s the full patch notes.

Players have been anxiously waiting on the The Pokemon Company to update Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the newest entries to the franchise.

These games have been criticized for their many performance issues and bugs, which the developers are targeting directly in this Version 1.1.0 update. The update is live as of December 1, so here’s what you need to know, including the full patch notes.

What’s changing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 1.1.0?

Ranked Season 1 launches

The update, which dropped on December 1, marks the beginining of the first ranked season in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This will allow players to compete with one another, with the goal of climbing the ranked ladder to become the very best, like no one ever was!

Bug fixes hopefully help performance issues

The developers are targeting various bug fixes in this update. Specificially, they fixed an issue with the Elite Four where the correct music wouldn’t play. As for the other bug fixes, they weren’t listed out in the official patch notes.

But Nintendo did state that their “goal is always to give players a positive experience with [their] games.”

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s launch has been marred by performance issues, which developers are hoping to address in Version 1.1.0.

You can find the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 1.1.0 patch notes below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 1.1.0 patch notes