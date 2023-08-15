Top 10 martial arts anime to watch if you loved Baki

Baki’s Pickle Wars Saga is finally out on Netflix, and fans of the fist-flinging anime are already looking forward to the next installment in the series coming out later this month. Here are ten more martial arts anime to watch if you loved Baki.

Baki is one of Netflix’s Original anime series, based on the famed ‘Baki the Grappler’ manga by Keisuke Itagaki.

The show has seen multiple iterations over the years; from a 1994 OVA to a 2001 anime series, Baki has now made its way back into the mainstream thanks to Netflix’s efforts, with three additional seasons available to stream.

Article continues after ad

With Baki and Pickle’s fisticuffs now at an end, and Baki’s fight with The Ogre looming on the horizon, fans are likely looking for other martial arts anime that can scratch that combat sports itch — and we’ve got a few we think you might like.

Kengan Ashura

Netflix Kengan Ashura is one of the top martial arts anime out right now – and it’s slated to get a third season this September.

Kengan Ashura is one of the best martial arts-focused manga and anime on the market. The series follows Tokita Ohma, a wandering martial artist in possession of the ‘Advance’ technique, as he fights in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament.

Article continues after ad

In the world of Kengan Ashura, major corporations do business by pitting their prized fighters against one another in hand-to-hand combat to determine major acquisitions and so forth. In the first few seasons of Kengan Ashura, the head of the Kengan Association holds a tournament to crown the next head of the corporation — and Tokita is up for the challenge.

Kengan Ashura is a feast for martial arts lovers, showcasing a swath of various combat sports techniques with realistic movements and battle scenarios. Although Kengan is certainly over-the-top, it actually delves into legitimate fighting theory and science in a seriously engaging way that has stunt men and even martial arts pros praising the series for its realism and intense fight scenes.

Article continues after ad

Fans can watch Kengan Ashura on Netflix, and a third season is set to drop this September.

Hajime No Ippo

Kodansha / Madhouse Hajime no Ippo is a classic anime about boxing that every anime fan should watch.

How could we discuss martial arts anime without mentioning Hajime No Ippo? This classic boxing series is one of the GOATs of sports anime, and is held in high esteem by fans all around the world.

The show follows the young Hajime ‘Ippo’ Makunouchi, an unassuming schoolboy who gets bullied by his peers — until he meets multi-weight class boxing champ Mamoru Takamura, who scares off his bullies and inspires him to start boxing.

Article continues after ad

Hajime no Ippo is a love letter to the Sweet Science, written by George Morkiawa, an author who owns his very own boxing gym (complete with a statue of Takamura on the roof). The anime delves deep into boxing technique and culture, and makes viewers root for each and every fighter that crosses Ippo’s path. This is one show you definitely won’t regret watching — and one you’ll want to watch again and again over the years.

Fans can catch Hajime no Ippo on Crunchyroll and Retro Crush.

Article continues after ad

Ashita no Joe

Mushi Production Ashita no Joe is a classic boxing anime that’s birthed spiritual successors like Megalobox.

Speaking of boxing, we can’t forget the OG boxing anime: Ashita no Joe. This sixties/seventies anime series is all about Joe Yabuki, a troubled youth who gets arrested and thrown in prison for fraud. Joe then gets into a scuffle with boxing prodigy Tōru Rikiishi, and vows revenge on his rival when the two eventually get out of prison.

Upon his release from jail, Joe decides to dive headfirst into the world of boxing in order to get back at Rikiishi. This classic anime series is considered one of the greatest of all time, and is a must-watch for boxing fans.

Article continues after ad

Megalobox

TMS Entertainment Megalobox is a spiritual successor to Ashita no Joe.

Megalobox was actually created as an homage to Ashita no Joe, following a wandering boxer (also named Joe) as he attempts to work his way up in the ranks in a world where fighters use mechanical ‘Gear’ to give their combat skills a boost.

Joe’s journey to the top of the Megalobox Rankings is aided by coach Nanbu and local ragamuffin Sachio. This trio’s relationship is the key focal point of the series, as is Joe’s rise to stardom as he takes out opponents as the underdog in order to finally face off with Megalo Box champion Yuuri.

Article continues after ad

Fans can tune into Megalobox on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hinomaru Sumo

Gonzo Hinomaru Sumo is a love letter to Sumo Wrestling from the new generation.

Hinomaru Sumo is a treat for fans of Sumo Wrestling, an ancient Japanese martial art that’s famous for its fighters’ massive physiques and grueling combat system.

This cheerful anime follows high school student Hinomaru Ushio, who doesn’t exactly fit the profile of a traditional Sumo wrestler — but that’s not going to stop him from achieving his dreams of becoming Hinoshita Kaisan, the highest class of Sumo wrestler there is.

Article continues after ad

Hinomaru Sumo is available for viewing on Crunchryoll.

Tekken: Bloodline

Netflix Tekken: Bloodline is a new anime for the classic fighting game series that came to Netflix last year.

Tekken received its very own Netflix show in 2022, which follows the young Jin Kazama as he seeks revenge for his mother’s murder at the hands of Ogre. Throughout the show, Jin is coached by his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, and eventually ends up competing in the King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Although the narrative leaves things open for a potential second season, Tekken: Bloodline is a fun watch for Tekken fans. Unfortunately, not every fighter gets their chance to shine in this video game adaptation, but there’s always hope that another season might be in order to remedy this.

Article continues after ad

Catch the fist-flying action from Tekken: Bloodline exclusively on Netflix.

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie

Toei Company / Capcom The Street Fighter II Animated Movie is a classic.

When it comes to martial arts, we simply can’t leave Street Fighter out of the equation. The famous fighting game franchise has captured the hearts and minds of fans all over the world and continues to reign as one of the top fighting games on the market to this day.

The 1994 animated Street Fighter film is nothing short of iconic, following the series’ many characters as they aim to take down Shadaloo. From Chun-Li’s iconic scrap with Vega to the final fight with Ryu, Ken, Guile, against the other Shadaloo baddies. It’s a treat to watch the game’s beloved characters pull off their signature moves in high-stakes brawls. With gorgeously fluid animation and a banger soundtrack (we see you Ken, blasting Alice in Chains), this movie is a classic for a reason.

Article continues after ad

Fighting game fans can watch the Street Fighter II Animated Movie on Amazon Prime.

Street Fighter Alpha: The Animation

Group TAC / Capcom Ryu grapples with the Dark Hadou in the Street Fighter Alpha film, making for some seriously dope character development and sick fights.

Much like the Street Fighter II movie, the Street Fighter Alpha film is also a must-watch for fans of the fighting game series. Although its narrative is a bit weaker, the animation is top-notch, following Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li as they battle it out with a mad Shadaloo scientist and his cronies.

Baki the Grappler

Funimation Baki was serialized as an anime in 2001, which follows Baki’s early days as he makes his foray into the world of underground martial arts.

Baki might have a new season on Netflix, but we can’t discount the anime’s original run back in 2001. It’s no less wacky than the show’s current state, but it is a tad rougher around the edges in terms of its overall feel and animation style. That being said, it’s a must-watch for those hoping to get up to speed with the new seasons on Netflix, following young Baki as he grows into the fighter we know and love today.

Article continues after ad

Grappler Baki: The Ultimate Fighter OVA

Entertainment Central Park Media The 1994 Baki OVA is a masterpiece of fluid animation and over-the-top fights.

As previously mentioned, Baki also received an OVA (official video animation) back in 1994. (Anime fans might recognize it from the famous gif of Baki smooching someone’s fist as they go in to punch his face.)

The 45-minute OVA follows a young, belligerent Baki as he enters the underground martial arts scene with the aim of becoming the strongest fighter — until he meets the ‘Cord Cutter’ Kureha Kosho. This anime classic is a must-watch for Baki fans, and it’s pretty easy to find online.

Article continues after ad

The next season of Baki Hanma is set to air on August 24 on Netflix. Until then, you can whet your appetite on our recommendations above.