Pokemon reveals Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet manga as part of ‘Project Snorlax’

The Pokemon Company has revealed a new Snorlax-centric manga, called Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet, which is set to release in fall 2023 as part of Project Snorlax.

In March of 2023, The Pokemon Company announced Project Snorlax, which featured a website and social media campaign centered around Generation 1’s loveable Sleeping Pokemon.

Since the Project Snorlax reveal, the website has released a live-action trailer featuring a massive Snorlax plushie and the reveal that Snorlax will return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC expansion.

Article continues after ad

Now, the next announcement surrounding Project Snorlax came in the form of a new manga called Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet, which is set to release in fall 2023.

Pokemon reveals new Snorlax manga coming in 2023

The announcement came from the official website for Project Snorlax in Japan, which celebrated the reveal with a stunning piece of artwork from the upcoming manga.

A rough translation of the official announcement said: “The manga ‘Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet,’ drawn by the manga artist Taku Kuwabara, who works on ‘Drifting Dragons,’ will be distributed! The first part is scheduled to be released around fall 2023, so please look forward to it!”

Article continues after ad

The artwork that accompanied the announcement showed a Snorlax alongside a young scientist of some kind sitting in front of some kind of machine. The Snorlax is wearing a pair of orange headphones that reveal it’s dreaming about a seafood dish.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company Artwork from the Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet manga, which shows Snorlax and a young scientist character.

Unfortunately for fans in the West, it’s unclear when — if ever — this manga will officially make its way outside of Japan, as the fall 2023 date is only for the Japanese release.

Considering both Project Piplup and Project Eevee before it were both mainly relegated to Japan, it seems a bit unlikely that this manga will receive an official English translation.

Article continues after ad

For now, Pokemon fans will just have to wait and see if Snorlax’s Dream Gourmet makes it overseas in 2023 and beyond.