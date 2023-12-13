Pokemon TCG celebrates new artists who designed cards in 2023

The Pokemon Company has showcased the work of some of the best Pokemon TCG artists of the year. From Jerky to kantaro and Yoriyuki Ikegami, the work is incredible.

The Pokemon TCG artists on this list have poured their passion into beautifully whimsical cards where creatures are depicted in fanciful as well as everyday settings.

Because of these intimate portrayals of Pokemon, and, more attention being paid to Pokemon Go, the creatures have come right into the homes of their fans.

Take Kantaro’s Skeldiurge artwork, or MINAMINAMI Take’s impressionistic Charmander (center, and left, featured image), which explores Pokemon in day-to-day life and speaks to the artists’ rich inner worlds.

Pokemon TCG artists who gracefully captured Pokemon in 2023

With the exception of Iono, which Sanosuke Sakuma created, the cards mentioned above are all from newcomers. Sakuma’s Iono card, in particular, captured the hearts of many fans. This sadly led to a meteoric rise in Iono’s price, in part thanks to what is dubbed the “waifu tax”.

Oku’s Scizor art is reminiscent of an encounter between two samurai. The two Pokemon are pictured in a clash, against an “intense swirling background” that evokes a blood-red sky. Oku’s use of contrast creates a mesmerizing intensity.

USGMEN’s “glorious” shiny Mew artwork, is one of the most exciting sets from the upcoming Paldean Fates set. The playful line work and Mew’s content expression as it holds its tummy evoke the happiest of vibes.

With outdoorsy portrayals of Pokemon, illustrators like Yoriyuki Ikegami’s verdant renderings of grass types Ivysaur, and Belossom in ‘Gardenia’s Vigour’ offer fans a breath of fresh air.

Another notable mention is Kurata So, who also debuted in 2023. So’s depiction of Ferrothorn going down leafy conservatory stairs is a card that would look amazing displayed in anyone’s home.

2023 is just the start of these artists’ Pokemon careers, and with art like this already under their belts, it’ll be exciting to see what they will bring to the TCG in the future with their unique perspectives and artistic styles.

