“Pokemon Prowler” arrested after cops match DNA to blood at card theft crime scene

The infamous “Pokemon Prowler” card thief who burglarized a gaming store in St. Louis has been charged after an FBI tip and a DNA match to blood left at the crime scene.

Nicholas Garrison, a 24-year-old man from Oklahoma, was charged on Monday with second-degree burglary, felony stealing of $750 or more, and first-degree property damage following a break-in at Yeti Gaming.

According to a report from KPVI, Garrison stole over 250 Pokemon cards valued at $10 to $400 each, estimated at a total of $12,250.

Vince Krekeler, owner of Yeti Gaming said that everything stolen in the break-in was Pokemon card-related. This isn’t surprising, however, as rare cards can sell for thousands of dollars.

Yeti Gaming The “Pokemon Prowler” left his blood at the scene of the crime.

DNA and FBI tip leads to arrest of “Pokemon Prowler”

Police were able to find blood droplets at the crime scene after the suspect hammered display cases as shown in surveillance footage.

Detectives, as well as FBI agents, worked the case due to a series of similar burglaries. Eventually, Texas cops arrested Garrison on suspicion of trying to sell stolen gaming cards.

Police said that photographs of items found inside Garrison’s car matched up with what was stolen from Yeti Gaming and the FBI determined that his cell phone data put him in the area the night Yeti was burglarized.

Authorities said Garrison had searched for “card stores near me” and “Yeti Gaming” on his phone and even bragged on Facebook about being outside the store “cleaning them out.”

Crestwood Police Nicholas Garrison admitted to burglarizing Yeti Gaming.

After a lengthy process, the police obtained a warrant for DNA samples at the scene with the crime lab discovering it matched Garrison’s.

Crestwood police Officer Dion Olson said that Garrison admitted to burglarizing Yeti Gaming in addition to other stores in the area.

This is just the latest in a wave of Pokemon card crimes this year. So far in 2022, we’ve seen men robbed of cards at gunpoint, suspects leading police on car chases, and even a heist involving a collection worth half a million dollars.