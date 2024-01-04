Pokemon players want new Poke Ball added to future games

Pokemon fans are calling for the introduction of a new type of Poke Ball, which has been a glaring omission since the days of Gen II.

Pokemon Gold & Silver introduced new Poke Ball designs to the series, some of which were connected to a mechanic where players could create them using Apricorns.

One of the new Poke Balls introduced in Gen II was the Moon Ball. This Poke Ball had a greater chance of catching Pokemon that evolved using a Moon Stone. As of Gen II, this included Clefairy, Jigglypuff, and the Nidoran lines, but it would later include Skitty and Munna.

While the Moon Stone was introduced in Gen I, it received a counterpart in Gen II, the Sun Stone. This allowed Gloom to evolve into a form other than Vileplume and for Sunkern to evolve into Sunflora, with more Pokemon using it in future generations.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon fans want a Sun Ball added to the game to complement the existing Moon Ball

A user on the Pokemon Reddit named sdrey shared their fanmade design for a Sun Ball, which would be the Sun Stone equivalent of the Moon Ball, making it easier to catch certain Pokemon. Other users quickly showed their appreciation for the design in the thread.

“Now that’s a sick Poke Ball that would work well with quite a few mons,” one user wrote, “Hoping that Gen 10 introduces a bunch of new Poke Ball variants to offer more variety/aesthetic to compliment more species.”

Another user wanted to expand the idea further, “We really do need more ball types. We have like 5 for water types, one for bugs and water types, one first night and in caves, ones for low level Pokémon and repeat catches, and a few others, but nothing for other types like fire, dragon, ice, grass, etc. and it doesn’t make sense.”

It has always been strange that the Moon Ball exists, yet there aren’t similar Poke Balls for the other evolution stones in the series. This is especially true for the Moon Stone, as only a handful of Pokemon use it.

With Gen 10 on the horizon and a harsh critical response to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the time has come for The Pokemon Company to pull out all of the stops for the next games in the series. Hopefully, this will involve Poke Ball customization and a much bigger roster of balls to choose from.