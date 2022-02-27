Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak v1.1.0 update patch notes: Outbreaks expanded, new Requests, more

Game Freak has revealed the latest version for Pokemon Legends Arceus. Called the “Daybreak Update,” the 1.1.0 patch brings a new Mass Outbreak feature, additional Requests, and more.

The long-rumored DLC for Pokemon Legends Arceus was revealed by Game Freak and it turns out it was just an update instead. That said, Version 1.1.0 makes some massive changes to the title.

The Daybreak patch not only overhauls the wildly popular Mass Outbreak mechanic but also adds a handful of new Requests that will keep trainers hooked on the Hisui region RPG.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak update

The new update was revealed during the Presents conference on Pokemon Day. Surprising fans, Game Freak announced that the patch would go live on the same day of February 27, 2022.

In the presentation, the Nintendo developer announced that the patch adds new story quests for players in the post-game, as well as a new Mass Outbreak feature.

The patch also has reportedly removed a popular Shiny Hunting method which required players to hard reset their game. Here are all the changes in the latest Pokemon Legends Arceus version:

Pokemon Legends Arceus version 1.1.0 patch notes

Newly Added Requests:

New requests you can enjoy after viewing the game’s end credits have been added.* Some of these requests will task you with surveying occurrences of the mysterious Massive Mass Outbreak phenomenon, in which simultaneous mass outbreaks of Pokémon occur throughout an area of the Hisui region. You can keep enjoying Massive Mass Outbreaks even after completing the related requests.

If you’re using a save data in which you’ve have already viewed the game’s end credits, you can enjoy post-credits content immediately after updating the game.

The Newly Added Eternal Battle Reverie:

After viewing the game’s end credits and completing all of the requests added in this update, you will be able to access the Eternal Battle Reverie. In the Eternal Battle Reverie, you’ll be able to meet Arceus in your dreams and attempt a test of strength. Hone your Pokémon battle skills and see how long of a win streak you can earn.

New Battles Added to the Training Grounds:

After completing all the new requests regarding Massive Mass Outbreaks, you’ll be able to participate in the Path of Solitude or the Path of Tenacity at the Jubilife Village training grounds.* In the Path of Solitude, you must choose one Pokémon to use in a difficult battle tailored to that specific Pokémon. When you complete one of these battles, your Pokédex will be updated with a new mark.

In the Path of Tenacity, you will be able to enjoy battling the wardens and other characters you met during your journey:

To participate in all Path of Tenacity battles, you will have to complete several newly added requests in addition to those pertaining to Massive Mass Outbreaks.

New Features Added to the Photography Studio:

Once you complete the new requests mentioned above, people that you’ve met during your travels will come visit the photography studio, and you will be able to take photographs with them.

New High-Difficulty Balloon Race Added to Coronet Highlands:

After completing all the requests added in this update, you can try your hand at a new balloon race challenge in the Coronet Highlands. Utilize the various Pokémon you can ride and aim to complete the challenge.

An Additional Special Berry Harvest at the Farm in Jubilife Village:

You can now request a new special Berry harvest at the Jubilife Village fields and grow Berries that you previously could not.

Changes to the Function of the Ginkgo Guild

When you buy items from Ginter at the Ginkgo Guild cart in Jubilife Village, you will now have several options to choose from.

Other Update Details:

– We have fixed an issue that kept players from advancing the mission “The Plate of Moonview Arena” if they took a specific action within that mission.

– We have fixed an issue in which under certain conditions, the weather could become stuck in one state.

– A number of other issues have also been fixed in order to improve your gameplay experience.

Pokemon Legends Arceus version 1.1.0 removes Shiny Hunting method?

According to multiple reports, the new Daybreak update removed a popular outbreak Shiny Hunting method. Trainers used to be able to save their game and hard reset to repeat the same Outbreak over and over.

Multiple fans have claimed that the patch has removed this functionality, such as Ball Guy Leaks who wrote, “Wow, this update killed some fun. Can no longer chain for shines within outbreaks, regardless of if you saved or not and reload, outbreak will vanish.”

Legends: (Wow, this update killed some fun.) Can no longer chain for shines within outbreaks, regardless of if you saved or not and reload, outbreak will vanish. If you find a shiny outbreak and the shiny flees, you will not be able to save and have the shiny recovered. — BallGuyLEAKS (@BallGuyLEAKS) February 27, 2022

It should be pointed out that the Mass Outbreak feature added is pretty substantial as it increases Shiny rates by a hefty amount. So in a lot of ways, it makes up for the change.

At the time of writing, Game Freak has yet to confirm whether this will be the final update for Pokemon Legends Arceus or not. It does, however, appear to be the DLC that has been rumored since January.