Pokemon Legends Arceus players discover secret area that could be tied to upcoming DLC

A new location has been discovered in Pokemon Legends Arceus’ game engine. The unused room has led to speculation as to whether it’s tied to the rumored DLC.

In almost every Pokemon game, the story begins in the main character’s bedroom. For plot reasons, this is not the case for Hisui’s protagonist.

However, a player exploring the game’s entire engine has actually found the iconic room. Is the unused location related to future Pokemon Legends Arceus DLC?

Note: This article contains some light story spoilers for Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Is hidden Pokemon Legends Arceus room tied to DLC?

The hidden location was first discovered by DeepGameResearch who had been exploring the Pokemon Legends engine using a free-roam camera mod.

The uncovered room kicked off a wave of speculation from the community after being posted on the r/PokeLeaks forum in a thread titled “Do you think that this unused room is part of the future dlc?”

Fans were surprised by the level of detail of what appeared to be the protagonist’s bedroom, especially since the room wasn’t actually featured in the final version of the game. Just like previous entries, the room even included a Nintendo Switch themed around 2018’s Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee.

Players reacted to the bedroom and shared their theories on social media. “This is from the DLC 100%,” an excited fan exclaimed. Another wrote, “If they put us back in the regular Diamond & Pearl for the DLC. The bed could be your access point to the present or past.”

One Trainer even speculated as to whether it could involve Gen IV villain Cyrus. “What if it’s a prequel story DLC? Or a DLC where you go back to the present to stop Cyrus?”

Of course, it could just be cut content. It’s also not that uncommon for a developer such as Game Freak to use their latest title to test out what future content will look like in a new engine.

Only time will tell if the protagonist bedroom will ever see the light of day in Pokemon Legends Arceus. One thing is for certain, rumors continue to swirl around a supposed update or DLC coming to the Hisui region.