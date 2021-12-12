Pokemon Legends Arceus may give Dialga and Palkia Origin Formes

A prominent insider claims that Pokemon Legends Arceus will feature Origin Formes for Dialga and Palkia. According to the leak, the Diamond & Pearl Legendaries could play an important role in the 2022 title.

Despite only being a month and a half away from release, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Pokemon Legends Arceus. While technically a Sinnoh origin story, the 2022 RPG is set in the ancient past when the region was called Hisui instead.

One thing making its return from Gen IV is Diamond & Pearl Legendaries Dialga and Palkia. A new leak claims that the ‘mon will not only play a major role in the story but that the duo will also get their long-awaited Origin Formes.

Pokemon Legends Arceus to feature Dialga and Palkia Origin Formes.

The rumor first kicked off when prominent leaker ‘Riddler Khu‘ posted a cryptic Tweet in Chinese. Given that the insider has accurately leaked Pokemon content in the past, fans immediately got to work to figure out what the message meant.

Incredibly, users such as ‘Buzzlorddd’ were able to crack it by pasting the text into Google translate and playing the audio back. When spoken aloud, the words phonetically sound out “Origin DP dragons are the final bosses”.

“This is insanely clever. Very clever way to leak,” the Pokemon fan exclaimed after discovering the latest leak from the insider account.

This is insanely clever, the pronunciation sounds like “origin DP dragons are the final bosses” very clever way to leak https://t.co/3bdLG7yuub pic.twitter.com/FR3B87A3Fp — ‼️Steelix‼️ (@Buzzlorddd) December 7, 2021

Rumors about Dialga and Palkia getting Origin Formes have popped up online before. However, this is the first time a prominent leaker with a track record has said it.

Backing up the claim on December 10, Pokemon fan ‘Eclipse’ tweeted out, “I have known about Origin Forme Dialga and Origine Forme Palkia since January 2021. At the time I wasn’t sure if they were going to be included in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl or Legends, now it is clear.”

Of course, take all “rumors” with a major grain of salt. Until Game Freak confirms it, this is all speculation. We have to say though, this is easily one of the most interesting ways a leak has been posted online.

Giratina was the first to get an “Origin Forme” in 2008’s Pokemon Platinum. For the past decade, fans have desperately wanted Giratina and Palkia to also get the epic variant. If the leaker is correct, then it sounds like Pokemon Legends will finally feature it.