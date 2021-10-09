Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay details leak: “Fans won’t like it”

A leaker claims that fans of the classic Pokemon RPGs will not like Pokemon Legends Arceus. The source revealed what potential gameplay elements may have some Trainers souring on the 2022 Nintendo Switch title.

Although only a few months away from release, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Legends Arceus. For instance, press material in September raised questions as to whether the RPG was even open-world, which left some players disappointed.

According to one leaker, fans should brace for more bad news. The user created waves on social media after claiming that the 2022 release also has flawed gameplay that will have many long-time Trainers being let down by the Sinnoh origin story.

Leaker claims Pokemon Legends Arceus’ gameplay isn’t “good”

The rumor was kicked off on the r/PokeLeaks forum when a user posted a screenshot from popular Pokemon leaks site ‘CentroPokemon’. The now-deleted tweet allegedly made some surprising claims about the 2022 Game Freak RPG.

“This will be deleted soon. Talking with sources familiar with the gameplay of Pokemon Legends, they think the game is too grindy, repetitive,” the social media post read.

According to the image, the leaker also added, “They think it won’t be liked too much by the classic Pokemon fan. We wish the game to be good, but that’s what we were told.” The post immediately sparked mixed reactions from fans.

“In different trailers, to complete the pokedex you had to capture / encounter a pokemon multiple times so that the entry would get more and more complete. That does get grindy, and I can see the repetitiveness of it,” a user on the forum wrote. Another agreed and said, “It does seem really grindy which is good but bad. We’ll see next year.”

One fan pointed out, “Well, you have to catch what? 10 Wurmples for research as one of your first missions, right? Of course it’s going to be grindy and repetitive.” In response, a comment exclaimed, “Yeah but doing it like ten times for each Pokemon as well as other requirements will for sure get tedious.”

Of course, take this with a MASSIVE grain of salt. Not only was the tweet deleted, but many Pokemon fans were critical of the leaker’s past posts about the series. And at the end of the day, it really is just pure speculation when it’s not official.

Still, it’s pretty fascinating to see how fans are reacting to the idea of a Pokemon game being grindy similar to Monster Hunter’s design. With the game seemingly confirmed to not be fully open-world as well, it will be interesting to see if Game Freak loses some fans with the 2022 project.