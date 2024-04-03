Pokemon Legends: Arceus fans still wowed by “tiny details” two years later

More than two years after its release, Pokemon Legends: Arceus fans are still wowed by the amount of “tiny details” present in the monsters’ behaviors and animations.

Although Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee were the first mainline games to have static overworld encounters, Pokemon Legends: Arceus fully fleshed out that idea ahead of Gen 9.

Even two years after release, fans are still wowed by the level of detail present in the animations and behaviors of wild Pokemon.

Some of the more detailed and obscure animations were showcased through a video by X user TAHK0, who said “I don’t think enough people realize how many cool tiny details there are in pokemon legends arceus.”

The Pokemon fan opened the video with an example from Hisuian Sliggoo. Upon being spotted, the snail-like Pokemon inquisitively looks at the trainer, tucks its head into its shell, and rolls away once it’s fully inside.

TAHK0 also pointed out a fun detail with Sudowoodo. Should trainers sneak up on the faux-tree Pokemon, they will notice Sudowoodo keeps its arms down.

However, upon spotting the player, Sudowoodo puts up its arms and mimics a tree in its iconic stance.

Other details include nearby Chansey healing trainers if they are hurt, Mr. Mime mimicking an iconic moment from the Detective Pikachu film, and more.

Many fans expressed hope that this level of detail would continue in future games. “I truly hope this level of care will eventually pass on the “main series” because it has nothing to do with the different gameplay experience, said one X user. “PLA felt more alive than any other 3D Pokémon games.”

Others praised elements of the game that set it apart from other mainline entries. “The game was a true gem. The Pokedex mechanic I liked. It was more than just ‘see/catch’ the Pokemon,” another player said.

With the announcement that Pokemon Legends Z-A is coming in 2025, it’s no surprise many fans are going back to explore Legends: Arceus. Hopefully, Legends Z-A will include the same level of detail in Pokemon animations that Arceus fans loved so much.