Pokemon Horizons takes over Japan with premiere promo

A special promo for Pokemon Horizons: The Series took over Tokyo’s Shibuya ward to count the hours until the anime premiere.

Following Ash and Pikachu’s 26-season-long journey, the Pokemon anime has recruited two main replacement characters: Liko and Roy. Set in the Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, Pokemon Horizons follows the dual protagonists and their partner Pokemon.

Pokemon Horizons, Episode 1, “The Pendant of Beginnings,” aired in Japan on April 14. Until its premiere, the streets of Japan eagerly counted down the hours until the anime’s next generation. Here’s how Tokyo celebrated the momentous occasion.

Pokemon Horizons promo fills the streets of Japan ahead of premiere

anipoke_PR posted a video of the Pokemon festivities on their Twitter account. The two-minute clip depicted multiple Shibuya billboards displaying Pokemon like Shiny Rayquaza and Captain Pikachu. Cinematic music also played throughout the footage, with citizens cheerfully taking pictures of the advertisements.

For those who have not watched the hour-long premiere, Pokemon Horizons teased Episode 1: “Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn’t listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko’s mysterious pendant?!”

At the time of writing, there is no information surrounding an international release date outside of Japan for Pokemon Horizons. Like other Pokemon anime series, Horizons will likely stream on Netflix. Similar to Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, it’s believed the streaming platform will release episodes in batches.

Although there are websites where fans can watch the unofficial English subtitled versions. However, viewers must exercise caution as it is not a legal method to watch Pokemon Horizons. We will keep fans updated on any other streaming information.