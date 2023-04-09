Pokemon Horizons reveals Episode 1’s opening scene

The opening scene of the first episode of Pokemon Horizons has appeared online ahead of its April 14 premiere date.

The next generation of Pokemon protagonists has overtaken Ash and Pikachu’s positions in Pokemon Horizons. After a 25-year-long journey, Liko and Roy will replace the boy from Pallet Town with their adventures across the vast Paldea region.

Scheduled to air in Japan on April 14, The Pendant of Beginnings will be an hour-long special on TV Tokyo. Currently, the international release date of Pokemon Horizons remains unknown. However, fans from across the globe recently got a glimpse of the series debut.

Liko and Roy take center stage in Pokemon Horizons

The Pokemon Company

anipoke_PR posted a 40-second sneak peek at Pokemon Horizon’s first episode on Twitter. The short clip shows off Paldea’s various landscapes, including snowy mountains, arid deserts, and the deep seas that make up the Pokemon universe’s extensive set of biomes.

The Pendant of Beginnings’ synopsis reads: “Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn’t listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko’s mysterious pendant?!”

Additionally, The Pokemon Company has teased a group called the Rising Volt Tacklers, led by Friede and Captain Pikachu. The Rising Volt Tacklers travel across Paldea onboard an airship. Another character named Orla and her partner Pokemon Metagross are members.

With the end of an era, some fans have speculated that Ash and Pikachu may appear in Netflix’s live-action adaptation. While details remain scarce on the live-action adaptation itself, fans are clearly hungry to see more of Ash despite hype being drummed up for the characters set to replace him.