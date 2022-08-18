Pokemon Go World Championships Timed Research & Field Research rewards

The Pokemon Go 2022 World Championships have arrived, which means there’s a new Timed Research quest to complete as well as some event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

To celebrate the 2022 Pokemon World Championships taking place in London, there’s a special event taking place in Pokemon Go with bonuses to enjoy, a new costumed Pikachu, and themed Raid Bosses.

There’s also a brand new Pokemon World Championships Timed Research quest available to complete to earn a rare Elite Fast TM and Elite Charged TM. We’ve got details of all the tasks and rewards below.

Niantic

Pokemon Go World Championships Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the World Championships Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 1

Battle a Challenger – 10 Poke Balls

Battle 2 Challengers – 1 Fast TM

Battle 3 Challengers – 10 Great Balls

Battle 4 Challengers – 1 Charged TM

Battle 5 Challengers – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: World Championships Pikachu encounter, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Elite Charged TM

To complete this Timed Research quest you’ll need to battle Challengers, who are a set of new NPCs that will appear at random PokeStops throughout the Pokemon Go 2022 World Championships event.

Each Challenger will have a team of Pokemon inspired by the ones used by Trainers who won the Pokémon GO Regional Championships. We’ll have a guide for their lineups ready later.

Pokemon Go World Championships Field Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the Field Research tasks you can unlock during the World Championships event:

Power up Pokemon 3 times – Bulbasaur, Chikorita, or Mudkip encounter

Power up Pokemon 7 times – Gastly, Rhyhorn, Magikarp, Beldum, or Fletching encounter

Battle a Challenger – World Championships Pikachu encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League – Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Stunfisk encounter

You can unlock these event-exclusive Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the World Championships from Thursday, August 18, at 10AM until Tuesday, August 23, at 10PM local time.

As always, these tasks will be given out at random so you can’t predict which one you’ll get. The best way to ensure you get all of the rewards is to keep on spinning PokeStops throughout the event.