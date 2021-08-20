Part 3 of Pokemon Go’s Ultra Unlock 2021 event is here, and this time it’s focusing on Sword & Shield’s Galar region with a new set of Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards.

While most Trainers will be focused on the new Galar region arrivals like Falinks, Wooloo, Skwovet, and of course the Legendary creatures Zacian and Zamazenta, there’s also a new set of Timed Research and Field Research to be completed.

This is the final part of the Ultra Unlock 2021 event, which Trainers earned by completing a set of Global Challenges during Go Fest 2021 earlier this year. Trainers can enjoy the event features from August 20 to August 31, 2021.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to complete both the Timed Research tasks and Field Research tasks during Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword & Shield, as well as the exciting rewards you’ll get for doing so.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021 Sword & Shield Timed Research tasks & rewards

These are the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and the rewards that you can earn during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3 Sword & Shield:

Step 1 of 5

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 5 Great Balls

Catch 8 Pokemon – 5 Razz Berries

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Pikachu encounter

Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls, and 888 XP

Step 2 of 5

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 10 Super Potions

Catch 10 Pokemon – 5 Revives

Battle in the Go Battle League – Meowth encounter

Rewards: 5 Ultra Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 888 XP

Step 3 of 5

Evolve 2 Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon – Galarian Meowth encounter

Defeat 4 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Butterfree encounter

Rewards: 15 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 888 XP

Step 4 of 5

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Skwovet encounter

Catch 9 different species of Pokemon – Galarian Farfetch’d encounter

Win a raid – Gengar encounter

Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 888 XP

Step 5 of 5

Earn 12 hearts with your buddy – Wooloo encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon – Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Win a raid in under 60 seconds – Snorlax encounter

Rewards: 25 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 1 Rare Candy

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021 Sword & Shield Field Research tasks

These are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards that you can get by spinning PokeStops during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3 Sword & Shield:

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Skwovet encounter

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Wooloo encounter

Win 2 Raids – Falinks encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Galarian Farfetch’d encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – 5 Poke Balls

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 2 Pinap Berries

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021 Sword & Shield special features

As well as the new Timed Research and Field Research, the Sword & Shield event brings a host of Galar region favorites to the game, including the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta making their long-awaited debuts in 5-Star Raids.

Other Pokemon making their Go arrival include Skwovet, Wooloo, and Falinks, all of which will be appearing in the wild and as rewards for Timed Research and Field Research tasks. Skwovet and Wooloo will also get Spotlight Hours.

Elsewhere, the 7km Egg pool has been given a shake-up, with Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk potentially appearing in them.