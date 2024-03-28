Pokemon Go trainers want nifty Zorua Gym concept to become official

One Pokemon Go trainer came up with a neat concept surrounding Gyms and Zorua’s special ability, and fans want to see it officially make its way to the game.

As many Pokemon Go fans know, it’s impossible to put Legendary Pokemon in Gyms. Regardless of the reason, trainers have long wanted to show off their rare Legendary catches through Gyms.

Now, one savvy trainer has come up with a neat workaround for putting Legendaries in Gyms without throwing off any sort of balance.

The concept came from TheSilphRoad subreddit, where a user named NobleCuriosity3 suggested that when trainers put Zorua or Zoroark in a Gym, they should take on the appearance of whatever Buddy is selected.

“This would let us show off fancy Legendaries/Mythics without breaking gym balance,” the trainer said.

The OP clarified the finer details of their concept in the post and argued that it’s “a bit of a letdown” that Zorua’s Illusion ability only works in the wild.

Of course, the biggest sticking point of the idea would be that Zorua would only disguise itself as the Legendary until it started a battle—somewhat similar to the mainline series.

Many fans in the comments liked the idea and wished it would be made official. “See the problem is this sounds cool. So it’s unlikely to ever come around,” one player said.

Another offered a slight tweak to the concept: “One minor thing I would add is some kind of symbol on that disguised Zorua so players are aware it’s a Zorua.”

While the OP noted that would somewhat defeat the purpose, it would probably make the idea a bit more plausible if it would ever make its way to Pokemon Go.

Considering Niantic has long stood by its opposition to allowing Legendary Pokemon in Gyms, this could prove to be a neat workaround. Maybe someday, Zorua’s Illusion ability will get a buff in Pokemon Go, but that remains to be seen.

