Pokemon Go player sparks debate around adding Legendaries to gyms

A Pokemon Go fan has called for the developers to allow Legendary Pokemon to defend gyms, as the community responds.

Pokemon has long been known for its passionate fanbase, which has proven to be the same within the mobile game Pokemon Go.

Players have often complained and cried out for improvements to the developers of Niantic for various reasons, such as in-game bugs, updates, or features.

Now, one fan has asked for a major change in how players defend gyms in the game, which would see Legendary Pokemon be allowed to protect gyms.

Pokemon Go fans call for Legendary Pokemon to hold gyms

The Pokemon trainer asked the following question on Reddit: “Is it time to rethink the ‘no Legendaries in gyms rule?”

“Personally I find the rule silly. What purposes does it serve? I can understand at the beginning of the game when Legendaries were rare/hard to come by. But now, there’s a Legendary raid nearly every day,” they stated.

Amongst discussions, some were split, with one commenting: “Legendary Pokemon aren’t even challenging to remove,” while others said the opposite.

Various fans went on to provide their ideas on how best to include the Legendary Pokemon in gyms.

“The person who officially took over the gym should be able to place a Legendary,” a player suggested.

“I think if you get a platinum gym badge then you should be able to put a Legendary in there. And maybe only one of the six can be Legendary,” another added.

Many showed support for the idea: “Yeah, this is it for me,” a fan said and another responded: “I love this idea because it gives you a reason to actually want the badge.”

At the time of writing, Niantic has not announced any changes for what Pokemon can hold gyms in Pokemon Go.