Pokemon Go teases new PokeStop Showcases for Summer Game Fest attendees

Pokemon Go is offering Summer Game Fest 2023 attendees a chance to get a sneak peek at the new PokeStop Showcase feature.

As many members of the gaming community are no doubt aware, Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full swing with Geoff Keighley hosting a major showcase on June 8, 2023.

While many fans watch the various showcases live through streaming, press and content creators can actually attend the event in person to get hands-on experience with select demos and products.

Article continues after ad

Now, Pokemon Go has announced that trainers attending Summer Game Fest 2023 can get a sneak peek at a new feature coming to the game soon: PokeStop Showcases.

Pokemon Go teases new PokeStop Showcase feature coming soon

Pokemon Go released an official blog post that detailed this SGF 2023 promotion, which said, “To celebrate the arrival of summer, Pokémon GO is headed to Summer Game Fest!… we’re bringing a sneak peek of some of the exciting features coming to Pokémon GO—we can’t wait for folks to try them out!”

Article continues after ad

Their are apparently two new features that Pokemon Go is teasing for the near future: PokeStop Showcases and Route Creation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for PokeStop Showcases, trainers will be able to submit their Pokemon to contests at certain PokeStops around the world. Each Showcase will have a different category that trainers will compete in to earn the top spot.

Summer Game Fest Summer Game Fest is a video game-centric event hosted by Geoff Keighley.

For the first PokeStop Showcase, the category will be to see which trainer can submit the biggest Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

The other feature teased in the blog post is Route Creation. Not much is known about this feature, though Niantic has called it “a brand new way for Trainers to explore the world around them.”

The Summer Game Fest demos will be available from June 9 to June 10, 2023, so those trainers attending the event who also happen to be fans of Pokemon Go should take advantage of the opportunity to see what’s in store for the mobile game in the months to come.