Pokemon Go trainers demand more PokeStop Showcase variety

After a month of the feature being fully released, Pokemon Go players have called to see more variety introduced in PokeStop Showcases.

Pokemon Go has had an exciting couple of months through June coming into August 2023, especially with the Global Go Fest 2023 event on the horizon.

In early July, Niantic introduced the brand new PokeStop Showcase feature which gives players yet another way to show off Pokemon from their collection.

However, it seems some players are already finding them a bit stale and have called for more variety added to the criteria for these contests.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players want more Showcase variety

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit sparked a discussion among the Pokemon Go community about PokeStop Showcases and the lack of contest variety since the feature’s launch.

Since the feature debuted in early July, contests have mainly focused on who can submit the largest Pokemon. Though trainers have no idea when the general criteria for Showcase will switch over, many were confident they would in time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The Niantic launch talked about smallest as well as largest Showcases. I guess they will run largest ones for a while, then switch to smallest.”

Article continues after ad

Additionally, with Go Fest 2023 coinciding with August, it seems likely that Showcase criteria won’t change while Go Fest is in full swing.

Some players defended the lack of variety and reminded players that the feature was still fairly new all things considered.

“Because it’s a new feature, and they want to keep it simple to begin with. Having people find tallest for the first, then smallest for the next, then lightest for the next would likely lead to most players losing track and motivation.”

Article continues after ad

Niantic has confirmed in the past that PokeStop Showcase won’t all just be about who can submit the biggest Pokemon, so it’s only a matter of time before a bit more variety gets mixed in.