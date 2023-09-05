Pokemon Go players celebrate “massive” Stardust and XP bonus in new event

Pokemon Go players are loving the new Stardust and XP bonus events, which just went live and will last for a combined 10 days.

Stardust counts among the most vital resources in POGO, proving especially useful when it’s time to power up monsters. As players can attest, it’s easy to burn through Stardust reserves, too.

Fortunately, collecting this particular resource in Pokemon Go doesn’t require much effort. Trainers can beef up their Stardust reserves by catching Pokemon, hatching Pokemon, participating in PvP, and opening Gifts.

A new pair of events will also ensure POGO players have no trouble raking in lots of Stardust and XP bonuses over the next several days.

Pokemon Go players praise Stardust and XP bonus events

Pokemon Go Trainers can jump into two different events over the course of the next 10 days. The first – A Paldean Adventure – kicks off on September 5 at 10:00 AM local time and lasts through September 10. Ultra Unlock: Paldea marks the second, beginning on September 10th at 10:00 AM local time and ending on September 15 at 8:00 PM local time.

A Paldean Adventure will notably offer 4x XP and 4x Stardust for catching Pokemon. To the delight of fans, Ultra Unlock: Paldea promises the same rewards for those who participate.

Suffice it to say, Pokemon Go players are thrilled about the Stardust and XP bonuses. Many have especially expressed enthusiasm about the number of Pokemon they’ll be able to catch during the events and how much they’ll be able to level up.

In response to a Reddit post confirming the events, one user cheerfully wrote: “So awesome I’m gonna have to catch like 1000 pokemon a day lol.” Someone else chimed in with, “It’ll push me to my next level, level 42 so that’s a plus.”

“…holy crap,” another fan said in the thread, “That’s massive. My stardust poor lazy bum will appreciate it.” Clearly, A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock: Paldea will keep Pokemon Go trainers busy for the next week and change.