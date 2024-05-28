Pokemon Go player reaches “dope” 100m Stardust but refuses to spend it

For the average Pokemon Go player, 100 million Stardust sounds inconceivable. For player and YouTuber Billy Lutz, it’s a milestone they’ve already passed on the journey to achieve an even dizzier goal.

Posted on his The Trainer Club YouTube channel, the video celebrated eight figures ticking over to nine, though not before Lutz completed some minor rituals for good measure, i.e. purposefully stopping one digit shy of the target.

Capturing an otherwise unremarkable, weather-boosted Bidoof into a Poke Ball is all Lutz needed to hit 99,999,999. The actual ‘mon responsible for tipping the scales was Cubone which, when added to the bank, sees the “best Trainer in the world”, per one follower, reach a final sum of 100,000,099.

Quest complete, right? Not quite.

Lutz clarifies: “Everybody’s probably like, are you going to spend Stardust in this video? The answer to you is no.” Why? Simple. “I now need to save another 10 million. I know that sounds crazy but I don’t want to go below 100 million, that’s my new benchmark.”

Besides exercising incredible self-restraint in not spending a single grain of dust, Lutz’s refusal to go on a spending spree begs the question of how they’ve been able to deal with leveling Pokemon in the interim.

There’s no answer to that in this video, but they promise to release a follow-up in the future dedicated to maxing as many ‘mons as possible with the yet-to-be-acquired 10 million Stardust.

The grind to reach that total begins immediately. Lutz embarks on several shadow Suicune Shadow Raids to bolster their stockpile before indulging in some successful Shiny hunting. A feat in itself yielding no guarantee of success, especially if you’re unlucky. There are plenty of ways to bolster your chances, however.