Pokemon Go players think one path is “obvious” choice in Winter Wishes event

Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday event includes two Winter Wishes paths, and players have already chosen what they think is the best option.

This year’s Winter Holiday for Pokemon Go is split into two parts, with the full event set to end on Sunday, December 31. The Winter Wishes quest and its Choose Path count as just one part of the equation.

Of course, players will select whichever path works best for their Winter Holiday goals. The Catching Pokemon path promises 2x Catch XP when all is said and done.

On the other hand, if 2x Catch Stardust suits a player better, they’ll more than likely go the Collecting Stardust route. But some people argue that one option is easily the best way to go.

Pokemon Go players say the best Winter Wishes path is “obvious”

Posting a screenshot of the two Winter Wishes options on Reddit, one user asked fellow POGO players, “Which path are y’all choosing?” The original poster subsequently noted that since they’re new to the game, they don’t have too many Pokemon on deck.

One person responded by saying Stardust is the optimal path regardless. “XP can be farmed in many ways… Your only way of efficiently farming stardust is to PvP,” the commenter explained before adding that those who don’t like PvP would do well to take advantage of the Stardust path.

While the consensus within the thread seems split, it looks as if the scales are tipped in Stardust’s favor. As another Redditor put it, “The answer is obviously stardust. I’m surprised at how many ppl are picking exp.”

The Pokemon Company The Winter Holiday event began on December 18.

Pokemon Go players opting for the XP-centric route in Winter Wishes made their choice based on play style. “I’m going with XP cuz my play style doesn’t use a lot of stardust usually and I have a personal goal I’m trying to accomplish with leveling up,” wrote a Redditor further in the thread.

Several people said they sit in the same boat. At the end of the day, then, the ideal choice is based on whatever works for the individual.