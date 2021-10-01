Pokemon Go Search for Zarude Special Research tasks & rewards

The Search for Zarude Special Research story has gone live in Pokemon Go, and there are some great rewards on offer for Trainers who managed to complete all of the tasks.

As October begins and the Season of Mischief rumbles on in Pokemon Go, a new in-game event called Secrets of the Jungle has arrived, which coincides with the worldwide release of the latest Pokemon Movie of the same name.

There are new Raid bosses to battle including Genesect (Douse Drive) and the return of Team Rocket’s Jessie and James in their Meowth Balloon. But the highlight is the long-awaited debut of the Galar region’s Mythical monkey Zarude!

The Search for Zarude Special Research story begins on October 1, 2021, at 10am local time, and as long as you log in before October 12 to claim it there’s no completion deadline. Below, we’re going over all the tasks and rewards you can earn.

Pokemon Go Search for Zarude Special Research tasks

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards in the Search for Zarude! Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 5

Catch 7 different species of Pokemon – 1 Sun Stone

Catch 7 Pokemon – Diglett encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Ground-type Pokemon – 15 Pokeballs

Rewards: Drilbur encounter, 10 Nanab Berries, and 250 Stardust

Step 2 of 5

Make 5 Great Throws in a row – 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokemon – Dwebble encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Bug-type Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: Combee encounter, 10 Razz Berries, and 250 Stardust

Step 3 of 5

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Cherrim (Sunny) encounter

Catch 30 Grass or Bug-type Pokemon – Vileplume encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: Nuzleaf encounter, 10 Pinap Berries, and 250 Stardust

Step 4 of 5

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Ariados encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Butterfree encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Rufflet encounter, 1 Poffin, and 500 Stardust

Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Claim Reward – 1,000 XP

Rewards: Zarude encounter, 10 Zarude Candy, and 1,000 Stardust

What are the Search for Zarude Special Research rewards?

The main reward on offer for completing the Search for Zarude Special Research story is an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. This can be unlocked by working through all 5 Steps.

There are also 10 Zarude Candies on offer for completing the story, which is very handy as Zarude is set to be the first Grass-type that’s viable for the Master League, but you’ll need to power it up quite a lot.

That’s not all, though: Trainers can also get encounters with the likes of Rufflet, Nuzleaf, and Combee as rewards for completing each individual Step, as well as handy items like Ultra Balls and Berries.

When you’ve finished the Search for Zarude Special Research story, check out the other features you can enjoy during the Secrets of the Jungle event and the Season of Mischief.