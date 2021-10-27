Pokemon Go December 2021 Community Day rumors: Who will headline?

Expectations are high for Pokemon Go’s December 2021 Community Day, and Trainers have already got some theories about who the headliner (or headliners) could be.

Community Days are the highlight of the month for many Pokemon Go players, putting the spotlight on a specific Pokemon with increased spawn rates, exclusive moves to unlock, and bonuses like double XP or Stardust to help you level up.

While the weekly Spotlight Hours only last 60 minutes, Community Day events give players loads of time to enjoy all of the features on offer. December 2021 is going to be even more special, as it will actually take place over a whole weekend.

Niantic hasn’t announced who will be headlining the December 2021 Community Day yet, but there’s already a big theory about which Pokemon it could be! Here’s everything we know so far, and how to prepare for the event.

Pokemon Go December Community Day headliner rumors

The biggest theory right now is that Pokemon Go’s upcoming December Community Day will feature every Pokemon that has appeared in a Community Day throughout 2021, similar to previous December events.

This means the following Pokemon should be available to encounter:

Machop

Roselia

Fletchling

Snivy

Swablu

Gible

Tepig

Eevee

Oshawott

Duskull

Shinx

Last year’s December Community Day actually featured two years’ worth of Community Day stars. If that happens again this year, Trainers will also be able to catch all of 2020’s headliners including Magikarp, Abra, Charmander, and Gastly.

This will be the perfect chance to revisit any headliners you missed out on and stock up on their Candy. A couple of standouts include Gible, which evolves into PvP star Garchomp, and Swablu, which requires a massive 400 Candy to evolve.

Even better, all of these Pokemon should feature the same Community Day-exclusive moves as they did when they first appeared in their respective Community Day events. Some of these are excellent attacks, so plan ahead for the ones you want.

When is the next Community Day in Pokemon Go?

Niantic has confirmed that the next big Community Day will take place across two days, from Saturday, December 18, 2021 until Sunday, December 19th, 2021.

It will most likely begin at 6am on the Saturday and end at 10pm on the Sunday. This will be in each Trainer’s local time, so there’s no need to worry about converting time zones.

How to prepare for the December Community Day

If you’re looking to take part in a P0kemon Go Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase four Incense to use throughout both days, as they will last longer than usual.

to use throughout both days, as they will last longer than usual. Save any Lure Modules you have as they will last for three hours during the event.

you have as they will last for three hours during the event. Stock up on lots of Poke Balls so you can catch plenty of the multiple headline Pokemon.

so you can catch plenty of the multiple headline Pokemon. Clear out your Pokemon Storage in advance for all the catching you’ll be doing – this one is especially important when there are multiple headliners!

in advance for all the catching you’ll be doing – this one is especially important when there are multiple headliners! Save up Pinap Berries to maximize your Candy haul when catching Pokemon.

With so many headliners available, the best plan of action for the December Community Day is to choose a few Pokemon and focus on them. You don’t want to waste precious resources on ‘mon you don’t care about.

We recommend targeting Swablu and Gible, as they’re both rare encounters and can perform well in the Go Battle League when fully evolved. If you don’t have PvE star Machamp yet, Machop is another good choice.

It’s likely that the headliners will be split across both days, which you should also factor into your planning. We’ll keep you updated with a schedule as soon as it’s announced, so make sure you check back soon.

It's likely that the headliners will be split across both days, which you should also factor into your planning. We'll keep you updated with a schedule as soon as it's announced, so make sure you check back soon.