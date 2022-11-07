Pokemon Go player fixes “horrible” Community Day Shiny and it looks amazing

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

A Pokemon Go player has recolored Shiny Dragonite following the Dratini Community Day Classic, turning the “horrible” green Dragon-type into an adorable mauve that matches its pre-evolutions.

Pokemon Go players were recently able to catch hordes of Dratini during the Community Day Classic for November 2022. Dratini, a Kantonian Dragon-type, is known for its adorable tube-like body and soft purple-pink Shiny. It then evolves into Dragonair before becoming Dragonite.

While Dratini and Dragonair both sport the cute, mauve Shiny tone, the powerful third evolution, Dragonite, turns a sour green. For many, this ruins the experience of having it Shiny. Some fans even opt never to evolve their Dragonair, completely avoiding the green third-stage Pokemon.

Unfortunately, Dragonite isn’t the only Pokemon who has an unfortunate Shiny appearance. The same situation plagues Dusknoir. While Duskull and Dusclops both have a soft red Shiny form, Dusknoir’s appearance barely changes, with the warm grey of its body being changed to a cool grey instead. Because of this, some fans have taken to recoloring these Shinies, making them better aligned with pre-evolutions.

Pokemon Go’s Dragonite looks stunning in pink

In a recent Twitter post shared by xBeckie_Bx, the Pokemon Go player has taken the time to recolor Dragonite from green to mauve. The post reads, “That’s better. Still doesn’t look as pretty as Dratini and Dragonair, but at least it’s the right colour now. Pink shiny Dragonite”.

The recolor gives fans an idea of what a purple/pink Dragonite could look like, and those in the comments agree this fixes the unfortunate Shiny progression of the Dratini line.

One fan replied to the post, stating “Agree, it doesn’t even make sense how does it go from cute pink to green, green works well for others but not Dragonite” while another added, “I’d even be amazed if it were a light purple too. But this looks good also”.

Other Pokemon Go players have also thrown out that making Dratini and Dragonair green would help tie all the Shiny alternatives together, while some have even shared images of a Black Dragonite with red wing membranes and belly ridges. Each recreation offers fans a different look, but most agree that a pink Dragonite would be just the right way to fix the strange color that doesn’t match its previous evolution stages.