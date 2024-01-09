Pokemon Go players “unreasonably happy” over amazing gym lineup

The Pokemon Go community has been left thoroughly impressed by a themed gym lineup featuring five shinies and a rare sixth member.

Since Pokemon GO debuted in July 2016, Gyms have been a core part of its gameplay. Their primary function is to let players farm PokeCoins which can then be used to purchase additional storage space, raid passes, and more.

The most efficient way to use gyms is to follow proper etiquette and only knock out opposing Pokemon after eight hours. This maximizes PokeCoin gains for all involved while saving trainers the hassle of healing up their Pokemon.

However, many players don’t use gyms solely for PokeCoin farming and instead see them as an opportunity to show off.

Yellow-themed gym lineup impresses Pokemon Go fans

A Pokemon Go player put together an impressive gym lineup alongside others despite it not being planned or them even knowing the other trainers involved.

The shared post that received well over 1,000 upvotes said, “Our themed gym lineup is an aesthetic, it’s making me unreasonably happy,” with a caption of the yellow-themed lineup attached in a Team Instinct gym.

This impressive lineup includes a shiny Drifblim, shiny Lickitung, shiny Charmander, shiny Azumarill, shiny Sableye, and a regular albeit still rare Gholdengo. The Coin Entity Pokémon is currently shiny-locked and can only be acquired through specific methods.

Other players were impressed by the lineup describing it as “one of the best themed gyms i’ve ever seen,” and insisting “This is amazing, I’d never ever knock it out.”

Another trainer commented, “Everyone got the memo,” which is when OP revealed they don’t even know the other trainers having “never talked to them online or in person,” making this highly coordinated lineup even more impressive.

These gym lineups don’t always work out with another group’s collection of Eeveelutions getting ruined by one stray Fire-type Pokemon.