Pokemon Go player spots ‘mon who “didn’t get the memo” at local gym

A Pokemon Go player noticed one creature at a local gym did not match the theme of the others.

In Pokemon Go, Gyms are a key place for players to indirectly interact, especially those who don’t have friends for PvP or Party Play.

Some players have been known to establish “themes” for Gyms, placing certain Pokemon there like Eeveelutions or all pink ‘mon.

However, because of how the game works, not everyone placing a Pokemon is going to be aware of the theme (or care to follow it), which is what happened to one player who noticed something peculiar at their local Gym.

Darumaka tries to fit in with Eeveelutions at Pokemon Go gym

Reddit user FESage shared a screenshot of a Gym where they had left their Pokemon.

“Some guy started with the Glaceon, then my sister and I added the Espeon and Jolteon, but when I checked at the end of the day, there’s someone here who doesn’t quite fit in” they explained.

While other trainers placed Flareon and Umbreon at the Gym, one player seemed to miss the Eeveelution theme, adding a Darumaka instead.

While the poster speculated that “This guy didn’t get the memo I gotta guess,” others defended the Zen Charm Pokemon.

“Nah, that’s just good old darumakeon,” joked one commenter.

“He’s just dancing in the background happy to be there,” said another.

One person seemed genuinely moved by the Darumaka among Eeveelutions, saying “This is honestly beautiful. Looks like a family guarding their adopted little brother.”

Whether this was someone who added their Pokemon in a rush and didn’t notice the Gym’s theme or someone actively trying to troll other players, it seems fans can agree on one thing.”

“At least it’s not Slaking laying in front of everyone.”

