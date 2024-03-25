Pokemon Go player’s Shiny haul somehow follows a “dress code”

Finding one Shiny in Pokemon Go can be hard enough – but a Pokemon Go player recently managed to find a whole host of oddly color-coordinated ‘mons in their game.

Do you have any Shinies in Pokemon Go? Shiny hunting can be a fun thing to do in the game, and one player took it to the next level recently by accidentally coming up with a color-coordinated haul of Shiny ‘mons that seemed to be following a “dress code”.

A Pokemon Go player posted a snap to Reddit of their Shiny haul in r/pokemongo with the caption “I guess my recent Shinies are following a dress code..”

The group of green ‘mons features the Shiny versions of Groudon, Hoppip, Bronzor, and Pansage. It’s an impressive haul, and other fans in the Subreddit were immediately obsessed with it.

One viewer replied to the Reddit post saying, “Jealous! ahaha green is my favorite color” and another shared that they’d been searching for a Shiny Hoppip for ages but had no luck yet. Shiny hunting in Pokemon Go can be very hit or miss, and it’s quite dependent on events, too.

Another Pokemon Go player who saw the post queried “What’s the difference between the Shiny and normal Pansage, that looks the same to me?” The original poster replied, “It’s a lighter shade of green, and more yellow body”, later agreeing that the Shiny was “pretty meh.”

If you’re a Shiny hunter and you want to fill out your Pokemon Go Pokedex, make sure to take part in as many Community Days and special events or Research Tasks with boosted Shiny odds as possible. It can take time, but if you’re keen on alternate palettes for ‘mons, it’s well worth the effort.