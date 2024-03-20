Pokemon Go is being taken over by one Shiny ‘mon and fans are tired

Nobody wants to turn their nose up at a Shiny Pokemon, but Pokemon Go players are noticing one ‘mon is appearing in abundance, and some are even giving up on catching it altogether.

If you play Pokemon Go right now, there’s a very good chance you’re up to your neck in Shiny Bronzor. The cute floating Psychic and Steel-type Pokemon has a great Shiny, turning the normally blue Pokemon green, but it seems to be becoming so common it might as well be its regular color.

I play the game regularly, and there isn’t a single Pokemon outside of Pokemon Go Community Day that is turning up more often in its sparkly special variant than Bronzor, and fans don’t even know what to do with them anymore.

Pokemon Go fans even took to Reddit to share the sentiment, as user u/Specialist-Kale1633 shared a post with the comment, “Am I the only one who has been up to my butt in shiny Bronzor? This isn’t even all of them, I traded some to home just because”.

There might be a good reason for this, however, as one comment underneath this post suggests, “It’s perma shiny boosted”, before another person answers, saying, “Ahhh that makes a lot of sense, I just kept thinking there’s no way I’m getting this lucky”.

Thankfully, both Bronzor and Bronzong can be great in competitive play, and Bronzong was even something of a hot-ticket item a few short years ago, so maybe don’t transfer every single Shiny to Pokemon Home.