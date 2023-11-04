Pokemon Go players share the “most unhinged” PokeStops they’ve ever seen

Pokemon Go players have shared some of the “most unhinged” PokeStops they’ve come across, like giant hotdog statues or funny playground descriptions.

Aside from the Pokemon themselves, one of the most common things Pokemon Go players will stumble across when playing outside is PokeStops.

Each PokeStop is based around some kind of landmark, which players can look at and read a brief description of. As players can submit PokeStops themselves, sometimes these landmarks can be a bit…out there.

Article continues after ad

Now, Pokemon Go community members have started sharing some of the “most unhinged” PokeStops they’ve stumbled across in the wild, and fans had a blast.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans share their weirdest PokeStop finds

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit asked the community a simple question: “What is the most unhinged Pokestop name, description, or photo you have seen in the wild?”

To start things off, the OP included a screenshot of a PokeStop called “American Hotdog,” which featured a giant anthropomorphic hotdog wearing socks and shoes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The description for the PokeStop read, “It puts the ketchup on its skin or else it gets the mustard again…” in reference to the infamous line uttered by Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs.

Many fans shared some of their favorite odd locations as well. One trainer mentioned, “‘Crack is WACK’ playground is a thing on a highway near me… it’s a real place too but very silly name.”

Article continues after ad

Another player shared an unintentionally risque PokeStop featuring Santa Claus. “‘Santa on the Pole,’ with Santa climbing the North Pole but, due to cropping, he kinda looks like he’s dancing,” which they provided a screenshot of.

Article continues after ad

Others posted funny Stops having to do with fast food locations. “My local McDonald’s fountain is marked as the ‘Clogged artery memorial fountain,'” while another trainer said, “‘Dangers of cholesterol mural’ [and] it was a picture of Colonel Sanders inside a KFC.”

While not every player-submitted PokeStop is a gem, sometimes clever trainers slip some funny locations through the goalie—much to the community’s amusement.