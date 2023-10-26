Pokemon Go players are refusing to contribute Pokestops following ban mishap

Pokemon Go players are unofficially boycotting the app’s Pokestop creation mechanic. Many are doing so in response to what they perceive as unfair bans from Niantic.

Pokemon Go’s player base has a tenuous relationship with the app’s developer Niantic. Fickle account losses and questionable moderation are just some of the issues that have strained things previously.

Pokestops have frequently caused tension between Niantic and fans of Pokemon Go although the criticism is inconsistent. Some decry the more baffling inclusions while others want the developer to loosen its restrictions on Pokestop submissions.

These controversial Pokestop regulations resulted in a rather bizarre ban recently. Since then, a simple meme posted by Reddit user u/blackcouchy1990 has prompted discussions of a boycott on Pokestop contributions from players.

The meme referenced a recent post on the Pokemon Go Subreddit that detailed a typo on Niantic’s part that led to a 30-day Wayspots ban becoming a 90-day one. Despite the banned player being more concerned with the typo, many commenters on the original post expressed concern with Niantic’s regulations.

“Imagine being banned for trying to add content for their game free of charge. Why would anyone take the risk then?” asked one incredulous user. Many other Pokemon Go fans obviously gave this some thought before engaging with u/blackcouchy1990’s post.

“I refuse to contribute now,” one player vowed. “I refuse to even review now, apparently accounts that let poor Pokestops through are getting banned too,” another replied. “I can’t spot every fake.”

Many agreed with the sentiment and criticized both Niantic and players who reported Pokestops in general. “After all this nonsense, you can bet that I won’t be submitting anymore,” one user explained. “Why risk some kind of penalty from these s**tbirds not liking my submission?”

Niantic Some fairly suspicious Pokestops make it through Niantic’s checks.

These issues were of particular concern to rural players who don’t have many local landmarks to submit as worthwhile Pokestops. Many risk potential sanctions for making the wrong suggestions.

More and more commenters are reaching the post and aligning themselves with those hoping to boycott submissions. Whether this will have any sort of impact remains to be seen.