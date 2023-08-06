Pokemon Go players praise “amazing” in-person Go Fest 2023 event

Pokemon Go players have come together to praise the “amazing” in-person experience of Osaka and London’s Go Fest 2023 events.

Pokemon Go’s massive Go Fest 2023 is live in certain places around the world, with Go Fest London and Osaka coinciding on the same weekend.

While players still have the New York City and Global 2023 Go Fest events to look forward to, those in London and Osaka were quite busy enjoying the in-person festivities.

Sadly, the London and Osaka 2023 Go Fest events have come to a close, however, that hasn’t stopped players from looking back and praising the “amazing” in-person event.

Pokemon Go trainers praise in-person Go Fest event

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit highlighted some of the best things about the in-person Pokemon Go experience — particularly the one in Osaka.

The OP explained, “I know we talk a lot about gameplay, Shiny rates and the like here, but one of the most important parts of the game needs to be highlighted: The real-world experience.”

They go on to list some of their favorite aspects of the in-person Go Fest 2023 experience, including finding strangers playing the game and playing alongside them, visiting local landmarks, and meeting Pokemon Go influencers out and about.

Many members of the community echoed the same sentiments in the replies and shared their favorite moments of the event — even those in London.

“I was in London this weekend, and of course I could critique the weather, a few minor lag issues occasionally, and a lack of some Shinies I wanted, but overall I enjoyed getting together with a lot of people to play. Which is also why I continue to visit the in life events because they’re fun.”

Another fan explained that the while the game still has its moments of fun, the people who continue to play it are what keeps them around. “The community is the main reason I’m still playing… Meeting new pogo players and chatting, gathering with veteran pogo players for a meal…”

While massive in-person events for Pokemon Go don’t come around very often, it’s clear many trainers cherish big events like Go Fest that bring people who love Pokemon together in one place.