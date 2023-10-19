Pokemon Go fans want big QoL feature added to Pokemon Go Plus+

Pokemon Go trainers call for one helpful quality of fife feature to make its way to the Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory.

Niantic introduced the Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory back in July 2023, which makes it possible to automatically catch Pokemon and spin PokeStops without the need to constantly check one’s phone.

While many players have found the $55 accessory helpful in different ways, it’s certainly not without its flaws.

Now, Pokemon Go fans are championing a big quality of life feature to make its way to the Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory to help with catching certain rare Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go trainers want filter system added to Pokemon Go Plus+

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked a discussion among fans after a user named PhilledZone posted about an unfortunate miss they made while playing the mobile game.

Article continues after ad

“Missed out a Masterball on this one today because my Pokémon GO Plus+ tried to auto-catch it,” the trainer explained. “How bad did I fail? (Come on man why can’t we have Pokémon filters for this thing)”

Seeing as the OP managed to take a screenshot of the encounter, what likely happened was the auto-catcher had already locked onto the wild Galarian Articuno. When the trainer attempted to simply use their Master Ball on it, the auto-catcher overrode the manual input and the Bird fled before it could be captured.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Some fans tried to make the OP feel better and said, “Just checked the IV chart, and it wasn’t a hundo. Hope this makes you feel better.”

Article continues after ad

Others noted they’ve stopped using the auto-catch feature when using Daily Incense altogether thanks to instances like this. “I stopped auto-catching during daily incense because of this exact same thing happening to me twice.”

While some fans blamed the OP for using auto-catch while activating Daily Incense, others agreed a filter would be a helpful and simple tool to avoid situations like this.

Article continues after ad

“I agree. but oh no it’s your fault for activating your incense!” one fan said. They went on to explain, “The truth is having a filter to tell the PoGo++ not to auto catch certain Pokemon would be great.”

Article continues after ad

Whether or not Niantic would implement a feature like this remains to be seen, but it’s clear plenty of Pokemon Go Plus+ owners would appreciate it.