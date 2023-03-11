Broken Regidrago Elite Raids spark fiery backlash from Pokémon Go players

Pokemon Go trainers slam Niantic and its recent blog post after Regidrago’s in-person Elite Raid event is plagued by issues.

Pokemon Go fans have had a contentious history with the game’s Elite Raids since their debut, as the first Hoopa Unbound Elite Raid was marred by frustrating problems.

Sadly, it seems Regidrago’s Elite Raid event, which began on March 11, 2023, has similarly been plagued by glitches and problems that have even prevented some from joining the raid altogether.

Fans have taken to social media to once again voice their frustration at the current state of Regidrago’s Elite Raids and developer Niantic, thanks to the ironic nature of its recent blog post.

Pokemon Go fans slam Regidrago Elite Raid event

Members of the Pokemon Go community across social media have shared their grievances with the event, with the Pokemon Go subreddit being inundated with posts from those voicing their frustrations.

Many players simply shared screenshots of issues related to the raids, like not being about to join raid groups. Others claimed they were able to join a raid but were swiftly booted from it followed by the Pokemon Go app crashing altogether.

On top of fans sharing examples of bugs and glitches, some have taken aim at Niantic itself. Posts with titles like, “Niantic doesnt care about players” and “Niantic is a joke” have flooded the subreddit.

Others pointed out the irony of Niantic’s March 10 blog post, which reaffirmed its commitment to focusing on in-person content, only to be followed by an unfinished and buggy in-person-only event.

“Absolutely ridiculous that every other raid in the game works fine and then you wanna waltz in these elite raids that can only be done in person and it takes 15 out of the 30 minutes to even get everyone into a lobby because the game refuses to load and people keep getting signed out,” said one player.

It’s abundantly clear that fans are not happy with Pokemon Go or Niantic at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether the developer plans to make any meaningful changes following another disastrous event.