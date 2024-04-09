Pokemon Go player stuns community with incredibly rare Shiny Snorlax

A Pokemon Go player’s encounter with a special Shiny Snorlax makes the community wonder if it is the rarest Pokemon in the entire game.

One Pokemon Go player showed off their incredibly rare find: a Shiny Nightcap Snorlax. Reddit user b4rto shared a screenshot of the Snorlax with the caption, “Omg, I can’t believe this.”

The find has others wondering if this could be the rarest Pokemon in the game as, in addition to the usual Shiny odds, getting a Nightcap Snorlax in itself is no simple feat.

To even encounter this Snorlax, you’ll need to connect to a Pokemon Go Plus+, a device used for both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sleep. From there, you’ll need to complete the Catching Some Z’s Special Research tasks, which are only available to those with the peripheral.

Catching Some Z’s gives you up to five chances to catch this exclusive Nightcap Snorlax. Even then, you’ll need to use the Pokemon Go Plus+ for several weeks to complete the tasks that unlock the encounters. Add to that the game’s usual Shiny odds, and you have possibly the rarest Pokemon in the game.

This Shiny Nightcap Snorlax has Pokemon Go players impressed, with many commenters saying they’re “jealous” of the poster, especially those who have already completed the Special Research without finding a Shiny.

Some are even considering getting the device for themselves because of the post, with one commenter saying, “This is a brilliant ad for the Go++ because I’m tempted now.”