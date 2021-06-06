How to catch and find Shiny Garchomp & Gible in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Gible is the featured Pokemon for June’s Community Day for Pokemon Go, and the beloved Sinnoh Pokemon and its final evolution have unique shiny forms that you may want to be on the hunt for!

Pokemon Go’s Community Day’s have been one of the best aspects that players can look forward to each month since the game released on mobile devices. These events are fantastic ways for players to increase their collection and add some rare Pokemon they may have trouble encountering otherwise.

On June 6, 2021 Gible was the featured Pokemon during the Community Day event, and the Dragon-type Pokemon from generation four is a fan favorite, to say the least.

Gible and its final evolutionary form, Garchomp offer some interesting shiny variants that you may be on the hunt for. If you are looking to snag one of these shiny Pokemon we have got you covered!

What are shiny Pokemon?

Shiny Pokemon are different forms of Pokemon that players may encounter while in the wild or doing raid battles.

These variants are extremely rare in the series and this is because they are special forms that players specifically hunt for within new games due to their rare value. First added into the mainstream Pokemon games, Niantic has been adding more and more shiny mon’s into Go as the months go by.

Where to find shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

In ordinary Pokemon games, players would run into these shinies during encounters in the wild, in areas such as grass, or in a cave. But, in Go, there are other ways players can find these rare variants.

Niantic has outlined some ways players are able to find shiny Pokemon in Go, and these methods can be viewed down below.

Wild encounters

Raid Boss encounters

Special Research breakthroughs

Research Task rewards

Event-limited Pokemon This includes Smeargle, Ditto, Unown, and Meltan



How to catch and find shiny Gible and Garchomp

Similar to other shiny Pokemon in Go, there are certain methods you can use to increase your odds of finding one of these Pokemon. One of the best methods is using lures near Pokestops, which may increase your chance of encountering these mon.

If this does not work, you are going to need some patience when hunting Gible and Garchomp, if you are not hunting these Pokemon on the June 2021 Community day, then these Pokemon are rather rare on their own.

Be sure to let us know if you were able to add this Pokemon into your shiny collection!