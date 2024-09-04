Is Pokemon Go’s PokeCoin Bounty ticket worth the money?

To coincide with the beginning of Pokemon Go’s Max Out season, Niantic has introduced an event meant to reward players with additional PokeCoins and other bonuses throughout September.

Since the Daily PokeCoin Bounty’s announcement on August 30, players have debated the potential value offered by the bundle, including if the hoops you need to jump through to get maximum value are worth the effort.

Here’s a breakdown of everything included in the first leg of Pokemon Go’s PokeCoin Bounty, and whether it’s worth the entry fee or best left to gather digital dust.

Article continues after ad

Should you buy the PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket?

If you’re solely looking to bolster your PokeCoin reserves, no, the PokeCoin Bounty is not worth the $4.99 asking price.

While it is true that the ticket allows you to potentially earn more in-game dough than usual, the prerequisites for doing so simply aren’t worth the effort.

Before crunching the numbers, here’s everything included in the bundle.

Article continues after ad

Timed Research awarding 200 bonus PokeCoins

One Field Research task the first time you log on each day that awards 20 bonus PokeCoins

3x XP for your first catch of the day and your first spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts a day

Collect up to 150 Gifts a day from PokeStops and Gyms

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your item bag at once

Every bonus included with the $4.99 ticket.

It’s worth noting, if you do decide to pay the entry fee, you must have three or fewer active Field Research tasks before daily reset to receive the event research each day.

Article continues after ad

Completing the research without fail every day until the event concludes on October 2 will net you 600 PokeCoins. Combined with the 200 received from Timed Research, that’s 800 PokeCoins in total for $4.99.

For comparison, you can visit Pokemon Go’s in-game store right now and pick up 550 PokeCoins for the same price. In other words, you’re walking away with a 250 PokeCoin bonus. Considering the amount of play and attentiveness required to get the full amount, this is one Bounty best left on the shelf.

Article continues after ad

If, on the other hand, you’re in the market for some XP boosts and less restrictive Gifts, this deal could be worth your money, but we’ll leave that to you to decide.

Article continues after ad

Want to earn some free PokeCoins without having to spend real money? Check out our guide on how to do exactly that, as well as how to best prep for Falinks’ Raid debut on September 8.