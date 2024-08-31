Pokemon Go players brand PokeCoin Bounty as not worth the “hassle”

Pokemon Go players aren’t convinced that an upcoming event for the mobile title is worth the price of admission due to the “work” required to reap its benefits.

As outlined by Niantic, tickets for the first part of PokeCoin Bounty will be available for purchase from September 1 for $4.99 and include several bonuses.

In addition to timed research that, upon completion, awards 200 PokeCoins, XP, and Stardust, the primary draw is the allowance of special Field Research each day that, upon completion, awards an additional 20 PokeCoins.

The full list of ticket bonuses is as follows:

Daily bonus Field Research task that awards 20 bonus PokéCoins* **

3× XP for your first catch of the day

3× XP for your first spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Collect up to 150 Gifts per day from PokéStops and Gyms

Hold up to 40 Gifts at a time in your Item Bag

The problem? Reacting to Niantic’s announcement on Reddit, players lamented that the total amount of PokeCoins, albeit higher than if purchased directly from the in-game store, wasn’t enough to justify the time required to complete both the Timed Research and daily tasks.

“The coin reward is kind of on the low end considering that Field Research micromanagement is extra hassle,” came one response.

Others likened the event to work rather than complimentary to existing gameplay. “That at base rate this is going to be 600 PokeCoins you work for over a month for six euros in the Eurozone that you could just instantly buy from the shop is infuriating.”

Running the math compared to a previous iteration of the limited-time offer, another claimed that dropping the daily PokeCoin payout from 25 to 20 “killed the deal.”

“We go from 950 coins for $5 but with extra steps to 800 coins for $5 still with extra steps. Normally 550 coins for $5, no extra steps.”

More positively, introducing buffs for Gifts was more well-received, prompting many to wonder why said boosts weren’t given top billing.

PokeCoin Bounty runs from September 3 to October 2, accompanying Pokemon Go’s Dynamax-focused season, Max Out. Check out our hub for everything you need to know about Shares Skies’ successor.